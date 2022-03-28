Lovely home situated on a .72 acre lot with open floor plan, 3 full baths, 3 bedrooms, plus a finished area in the lower level that is currently being used as a 4th bedroom but it would make a great family room. Third full bath is on lower level. Dining area has door leading to small deck for grilling that overlooks the backyard and woods. Lots of storage in this home and it is on cul-de-sac street, so no through traffic. Home is just 15 minutes to downtown Morganton and 5 minutes to Lake James. Currently there is a tenant in the home on month to month lease. Tenant will need 30 day notice. Tenant would like to stay if possible. Tenant is currently paying $1400 per month for rent. Tenant owns small counter at end of kitchen island.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $255,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some McDowell County property owners are eligible for exemptions on their property taxes.
Thursday evening, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s banquet came dancing back into the Municipal Event Center.
The 2022 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a success. Thirteen young ladies competed for the crown on Saturday, March 19 and participated in a …
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Asheville Police Department on a first-degree murder charge following the Nov. 28, 2020, killing of a teenager.
Last Friday, a barbecue event raised more than $18,000 for a Marion police officer who is recovering from a serious wreck in late January.
Located in downtown Marion, Magnolia Marketplace offers everything you need to make your home even more beautiful.
McDowell County was placed under a total of three tornado warnings Wednesday night, but as of Thursday morning there were no confirmed touchdowns.
UPDATE: The tornado warning has been extended to 11:15 p.m.
Three people face charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and cash, authorities said on Friday.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.