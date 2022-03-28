3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $255,900

Lovely home situated on a .72 acre lot with open floor plan, 3 full baths, 3 bedrooms, plus a finished area in the lower level that is currently being used as a 4th bedroom but it would make a great family room. Third full bath is on lower level. Dining area has door leading to small deck for grilling that overlooks the backyard and woods. Lots of storage in this home and it is on cul-de-sac street, so no through traffic. Home is just 15 minutes to downtown Morganton and 5 minutes to Lake James. Currently there is a tenant in the home on month to month lease. Tenant will need 30 day notice. Tenant would like to stay if possible. Tenant is currently paying $1400 per month for rent. Tenant owns small counter at end of kitchen island.