New Construction in the fabulous Salem area of Morganton with builder warranty! Bring an offer, move in and be ready to close by the holidays! Entertain indoors and out as you live large with a covered front porch, large back deck and open floor plan on a large corner lot! Family and friends will love gathering around the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room and outside to the large deck with scenic views. Setting up the flat screen for game day or the movies is made easy with electricity prewired in the large living room. The fresh kitchen has all new soft close cabinets and new Whirlpool stainless appliances. The open/split floor plan offers great privacy for the large main bedroom with huge walk-in closet away from the other two bedrooms. The primary bath is a luxurious spa retreat with dual sinks and magnificent ceramic tile and glass double rain shower. Downtown Morganton is just minutes away, and not far to Charlotte Asheville Hickory!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $254,400
