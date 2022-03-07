ALL THINGS NEW in this completely renovated home in Morganton. Don't worry about any maintenance for some time and enjoy making the home and 1.06 in-town acres your oasis in life. The home is listed as a 3-bedroom on the tax card but could be used as a 4-bedroom or use the extra space as you wish. Items included in the renovation include but aren't limited to roof, siding, windows, hvac, electrical, plumbing, kitchen, bath, refinished and new flooring.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.
- Updated
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.
Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the…
- Updated
A Nebo man has been charged after video evidence of a sexual assault was found, authorities said Wednesday.