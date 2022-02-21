Check out this well maintained, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Glen Alpine area. Home is conveniently located less than 10 minutes to downtown Morganton, just a short drive to I-40, the Catawba River and Lake James. Home features one level living at its finest with updated kitchen along with breakfast area. Just off the kitchen is the living room with gas log fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom and updated bathroom to go along with two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The deck around back offers plenty of room for grilling out during the summer!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,900
