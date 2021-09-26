Price Reduced! This is the home for you! Updated and within 5 minutes of Lake James and 10 minutes of downtown Morganton. This house would make a great year round home or a vacation rental. Rocking chair front porch and lots of parking including a large shed to park cars, a boat or an RV under. There is a deck just off the covered shed. Home features hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level area. Spacious living room with hardwood flooring and built in cabinets. Kitchen has white cabinets and a large island for friends and family to gather. There is a coffee bar area and all stainless appliances. Primary bedroom on the main level has a large closet and then a large walk-in closet located just outside the bedroom. Full bathroom on the main level and features a decorative tile surround. Laundry on the main level is convenient to the whole house. Head up the wide staircase to the 2nd bedroom is nice sized and has a private half bath. The 3rd bedroom is large with nice storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the…
- Updated
If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announci…
- Updated
From the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, Marion’s business community faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemi…
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Something has got to give.
- Updated
More deaths in McDowell County have been attributed to COVID-19.
- Updated
Crystal Kelly, 38, is an inspiring member of our local community here in McDowell County.
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…