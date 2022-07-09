3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $244,900

Custom built Manufactured Home with open floor plan on nice large lot with RV Parking, 18' above Ground Pool and Outbuilding with lots storage has so much to offer. Spacious living, kitchen and dining room! Large Kitchen Island Breakfast bar and storage below. All kitchen appliance stay. The dining room opens to the back deck with sliding glass doors and 18' wide above ground pool to enjoy. The Primary bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, beautiful bathroom with double vanity sinks, step in shower & custom cabinets for storage. This split bedroom plan has two additional bedrooms. One is being used for an office/craft room. The laundry room has a lots of space to hold the washer, dryer, freezer. It also includes a mud room sink, custom built cabinets & bench. Large yard with a separate driveway and parking for your RV. The outbuilding has 3 rooms for storage, is heated by a wood pellet stove and cooled by air conditioner. Come and see this home today!