Experience the ultimate in privacy and space with this stunning newer home situated on just over 14 acres of pristine countryside. This property offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the peace and tranquility of rural living without sacrificing modern convenience. The home features an open floor plan with a spacious living room, modern kitchen, and dining area. The large windows allow for plenty of natural light. The primary bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom with a luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms provide ample space for family and guests. Step outside and discover your own private oasis with plenty of space to roam and explore. The property is perfect for gardening, raising animals, or just enjoying the great outdoors. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own your own slice of paradise.