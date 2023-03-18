New Listing; 6442 Dysartsville Rd. Morganton; Practically brand new 3BR 2Bath split bedroom home on over 2.2 acres of land with approx 343' of paved road frontage. Home is beyond "move in ready" with great entertaining space w/large living room, large kitchen w/center island and tons of cabinets. Home also offers den/TV room plus large laundry area. All this and convenient to beautiful LAKE JAMES, Morganton or Marion.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $239,500
