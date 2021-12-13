3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $229,000

Check out this 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch conveniently located a mile from exit 100 on I-40. On .89 acres, this home offers a open kitchen and dining area with main level laundry in a mud room you're sure to appreciate. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all located on the main floor. This home is move in ready, with a perfect area to entertain in the basement, connected to another area to utilize as a workshop. Don't miss out!