 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $224,900

Nice brick ranch w/studio apartment. Conveniently located to Walmart neighborhood store and several restaurants. Features a total of 3 BRs, one in studio apartment on lower level. Nice master bedroom that is 11' 3 " x 23. 3 baths, one in studio apartment and a single car carport. Kitchen/dining room w/ fireplace. Utilities are not separated between house and studio apartment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics