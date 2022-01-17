Well maintained 3 BR brick ranch with full basement, on large lot. Located just outside of city limits. Updated full bathroom on main floor. Second bath in basement not included in heated square foot. Located less than 10 mins to Downtown Morganton, close to schools, shopping and interstate. Per seller, wood floors under carpet. No septic permit on file. Portion of property located in flood zone per GIS. City Water, Duke Energy, City of Morganton cable, security system w/ Security Unlimited. Home being sold "As IS"
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kitsbow, maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories in Old Fort, is partnering with Eagle Market Streets Development Corp., to purchase…
- Updated
A truck crash near Linville Caverns on U.S. 221 North left a man pinned in the wreckage and emergency workers scrambling to rescue him.
A woman has been charged with abusing a child and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
And Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
McDowell County is preparing for a major winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and sleet to the foothills Saturday night and all day Sunday.
- Updated
The Old Fort Board of Aldermen held its first meeting of 2022 and heard about plans to develop properties in the town.
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
A Morganton film production company is set to release its feature-length film about a subject that hits close to home for many:
- Updated
While it may not go down as the greatest game in McDowell Lady Titan basketball history, Wednesday night featured a lot of emotion inside of T…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…