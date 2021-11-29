 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,000

Call Carolyn McMurray at 919-369-3544. Quainte driveway welcoming you to this solid, well cared for brick home on a large, mostly cleared 2 acre lot with mountain views. Home has new roof, windows, exterior doors, and HVAC system. The inside is immaculate and ready to move in or you can dream of all the possibilities to make the home your own. Sellers have had laundry room on the main floor and would be easy to do that again. The back of the lot is perfect for your own little homestead, plant your garden or expand your workshop. Existing workshop is 8 x 29. Endless possibilities with this home, conveniently located to Patton High School, Liberty Middle School and I-40.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

  • Updated

The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics