Call Carolyn McMurray at 919-369-3544. Quainte driveway welcoming you to this solid, well cared for brick home on a large, mostly cleared 2 acre lot with mountain views. Home has new roof, windows, exterior doors, and HVAC system. The inside is immaculate and ready to move in or you can dream of all the possibilities to make the home your own. Sellers have had laundry room on the main floor and would be easy to do that again. The back of the lot is perfect for your own little homestead, plant your garden or expand your workshop. Existing workshop is 8 x 29. Endless possibilities with this home, conveniently located to Patton High School, Liberty Middle School and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $209,000
