3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $200,000

A home with character. One level living with 2 of the 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry on the main level. Upstairs is another bedroom along with 2 additional Bonus rooms. The basement walks out to a sitting area below the back deck. Large basement with workshop room and rooms for storage. The Kitchen offers ample cabinet space. The home has updated windows. Per seller, hardwood flooring under the carpets. The back deck overlooks the large city lot with trees. The attached 2 car carport has electricity and storage above along with additional parking and curb cut to the left of the home.