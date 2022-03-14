 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $199,900

Nestled in the Salem community on a level 1.71 acre lot, This brick ranch features 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, and a full unfinished basement. A perfect front porch country setting that is sure to please a wide variety of buyers. A portion of the back yard space was used to grow an abundant garden in the past. The interior of the home offers a large living room with ample space for guests, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a dining room with a fireplace to set the mood. The primary bedroom has the convenience of a half bath. Private laundry room in carport. A little modern touch to this gem and it would shine bright for years to come!

