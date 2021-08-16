3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $199,500
John Henderson Western Piedmont Real Estate, LLC 828-390-2020 1501 S Sterling St Morganton, NC 28655
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James on Sunday, according to a report from McDowell County Emergency Services.
- Updated
A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the…
UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods
- Updated
*This story was edited to clarify the vehicle was a box truck instead of a van.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
- Updated
A deputy looking into a report of shots fired found no gunman, but he did find marijuana plants, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
Employees of McDowell County government will get a $500 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Updated
Editor’s note: The following are letters sent to the McDowell County Board of Education and copied to The McDowell News for publication.
Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell County
- Updated
As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mounta…
- Updated
Mission Health announced Friday the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
- Updated
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Two lanes on the eastbound side and one lane on the westbound side of Old Fort Mountain have reopened.