Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath, Brick Ranch in Desirable Glen Alpine Neighborhood, Large rooms, open and inviting Dining and kitchen with all new appliances and gas log fireplace. Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, and New Floors in the dining, Kitchen and Hallway. Fresh Drywall, Paint and Trim. Master Bedroom with his and hers closet space. Then just a short walk down stairs to a "His and Hers" Basement! Her side is finished, with a wood-burning fireplace, wood laminate flooring. Lots of room for a pool table, air hockey or ping pong! His side is un-finished and waiting on your new design! Currently where he stores is toys and equipped with a bathroom, this space could easily be finished into a large In-Law Suite. 2.2 Gently rolling acres, with a large barn and loft, live stock feeder that holds a whole round bail, and approx .75 acre fenced in, it's ready for your gentlemen's Farm, (horses allowed) and still a nice grassy yard, front and back, to enjoy! Priced to move in quite Glen Alpine.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $199,000
