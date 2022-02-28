We are in a Multiple Offer situation seller ask that all offers be submitted by Friday, February 25 at 1pm. 209 Conley Rd Morganton, NC 28655. Back on the Market, this one will not last long! $190,000 Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with single car garage convenient to Glen Alpine Elementary and easy access to I-40. 2021 exterior vinyl siding, metal roof, and garage door, with remote & exterior key pad. Additional updates in 2018; heat pump with air conditioning, vinyl replacement windows, new front door, French doors to the rear patio, birch cabinets with new countertops, new closet and interior doors and many more. This home features an open kitchen, living room, & dining area, a walk-in 5 foot shower and a welcoming backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $190,000
