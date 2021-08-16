3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,900

This 1901 home has been tastefully renovated and brought back to life now better than ever! Featuring 3 Large bedrooms, 1 HUGE bathroom with a porcelain tile shower, and double bowl marble top vanity. The bathroom also features Pergo Waterproof Laminate Plank Flooring and Sliding Barn Door. All new “Aged Oak” Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) flooring throughout the rest of the home. The raised ceilings in living room boast beautiful stained wood beams and decorative molding. Black Onyx Granite Countertops. All New White Diamond Cabinets throughout the kitchen. Brand new Goodman Heat Pump, with all new ductwork and vents. New Water Heater. New service update from 100amp to 200amp. New 8x10 Back Deck. New Gravel Driveway and walkway. Brand New windows throughout the home. All new LED light fixtures throughout the entire home. Stained 6x6 posts highlight the covered front porch. Last but not least 75ft of Brand New Privacy Fence Installed for added privacy and Charm. *Agent Is Owner*