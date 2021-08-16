This 1901 home has been tastefully renovated and brought back to life now better than ever! Featuring 3 Large bedrooms, 1 HUGE bathroom with a porcelain tile shower, and double bowl marble top vanity. The bathroom also features Pergo Waterproof Laminate Plank Flooring and Sliding Barn Door. All new “Aged Oak” Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) flooring throughout the rest of the home. The raised ceilings in living room boast beautiful stained wood beams and decorative molding. Black Onyx Granite Countertops. All New White Diamond Cabinets throughout the kitchen. Brand new Goodman Heat Pump, with all new ductwork and vents. New Water Heater. New service update from 100amp to 200amp. New 8x10 Back Deck. New Gravel Driveway and walkway. Brand New windows throughout the home. All new LED light fixtures throughout the entire home. Stained 6x6 posts highlight the covered front porch. Last but not least 75ft of Brand New Privacy Fence Installed for added privacy and Charm. *Agent Is Owner*
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James on Sunday, according to a report from McDowell County Emergency Services.
- Updated
A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the…
UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods
- Updated
*This story was edited to clarify the vehicle was a box truck instead of a van.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
- Updated
A deputy looking into a report of shots fired found no gunman, but he did find marijuana plants, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
Employees of McDowell County government will get a $500 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Updated
Editor’s note: The following are letters sent to the McDowell County Board of Education and copied to The McDowell News for publication.
Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell County
- Updated
As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mounta…
- Updated
Mission Health announced Friday the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
- Updated
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Two lanes on the eastbound side and one lane on the westbound side of Old Fort Mountain have reopened.