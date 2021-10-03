3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,000

Well maintained brick ranch with hard wood floors in half of the home. Actually has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, tax card has 2 bedrooms and 1and a half bath. Through the years permits were pulled for 4 additions. Tax card also shows home was built in 1975 however the sellers lived there in 1963. Buyers agent to verify permits and tax info. Storage shed located on the property as well. Also FP has not been used in several years recommend an inspection before use. Won't last long!