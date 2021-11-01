3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $183,000

A stunning and remarkable renovation, this 3BR/2BA home reflects impeccable design and attention to detail! The lovely exterior makes such a statement with beautiful stone foundation, putty colored vinyl siding, grey metal roof and beautiful, showy landscaping. Enjoy outdoor living space with two large Trex decks and covered front porch. The cornerstone of the gorgeous living room is the wood-burning, brick fireplace. Chef's kitchen designed with sea glass green tiled backsplash, soft white & grey wood grained countertops, modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances. Dining area is accented with a paneled wall crowned with storybook wallpaper. Pantry, utility closet and kitchen trash cabinet. Spacious owner's suite has tongue and groove beadboard and spa-like ensuite bath with shower/tub. Pergo, waterproof laminate throughout living areas and bedrooms. Energy efficient replacement windows. Huge outbuilding with windows. Attached, double carport. 2.5 ton heat pump.