A stunning and remarkable renovation, this 3BR/2BA home reflects impeccable design and attention to detail! The lovely exterior makes such a statement with beautiful stone foundation, putty colored vinyl siding, grey metal roof and beautiful, showy landscaping. Enjoy outdoor living space with two large Trex decks and covered front porch. The cornerstone of the gorgeous living room is the wood-burning, brick fireplace. Chef's kitchen designed with sea glass green tiled backsplash, soft white & grey wood grained countertops, modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances. Dining area is accented with a paneled wall crowned with storybook wallpaper. Pantry, utility closet and kitchen trash cabinet. Spacious owner's suite has tongue and groove beadboard and spa-like ensuite bath with shower/tub. Pergo, waterproof laminate throughout living areas and bedrooms. Energy efficient replacement windows. Huge outbuilding with windows. Attached, double carport. 2.5 ton heat pump.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $183,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
- Updated
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
Fast-food workers rallied at McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 fe…
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calli…
A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.
- Updated
The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaur…
- Updated
Amidst the brilliant confetti of fall that we see when we look out our windows — bright golds, oranges, and crimsons — we know it’s around Oct…
- Updated
Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.