3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $175,000

This beautiful stone bungalow has many original features and lots of charm. Curl up by the gas logs in the winter or enjoy your favorite book in the sunroom. The covered front porch is welcoming and inviting. The home has three large bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, dining, living and a breakfast nook/computer niche to offer. The detached garage has a small workshop with power, and the basement offers lots of storage as well. Central air was installed in 2021, hot water heater 2018 and the roof is about 10 years old per seller. Shopping, downtown Morganton, and interstate 40 are just minutes away from this location. Make your appointment to see this home today, it wont last long.