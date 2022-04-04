 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $159,900

Nice 1.5 story Cabin waiting for you to come HOME! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath log cabin features beautiful wood floors in the kitchen and dining area. HUGE bonus room, with bar, currently being used as art studio. Could be turned into a great family/game room, entertainment space, etc. Split bedrooms with spacious Main bedroom and bath on upper level with sliding doors leading to private balcony. Two bedrooms and bath located on main level. Open floor plan in kitchen with a breakfast bar countertop, dining area, and living room. Relax on the front porch with a nice cup of your favorite beverage. ***Kitchen and dining area may have originally been singlewide that has been encapsulated into this home.

