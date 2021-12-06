 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,900

Large doublewide with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large open living room with fire place located just minutes from downtown Morganton and I-40.The home needs to be updated on the inside and the flooring replaced throughout. Being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics