Beautiful mountain views coming into this one! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms with an open floorplan. Covered back porch, sitting on a little over half an acre. Storage unit and a detached double garage. Very convenient to Interstate 40, located in Morganton. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,900
