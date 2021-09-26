3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home located in the very desirable Oak Hill area of Morganton. From the moment you step inside you notice the high ceilings, open floor plan, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy cooking a meal for the whole family in the large kitchen complete with tons of cabinet space, a walk in pantry, and see through kitchen bar. The master bedroom and bath are very spacious with a whirlpool tub, shower, and custom-designed walk-in closet. Sit and Relax on the back deck or enjoy the oversized level yard perfect for pets, kids play, or gardening. The property also offers a storage building and multi car parking. Very convenient to all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment downtown Morganton has to offer. Property Sold AS IS.