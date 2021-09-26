Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home located in the very desirable Oak Hill area of Morganton. From the moment you step inside you notice the high ceilings, open floor plan, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy cooking a meal for the whole family in the large kitchen complete with tons of cabinet space, a walk in pantry, and see through kitchen bar. The master bedroom and bath are very spacious with a whirlpool tub, shower, and custom-designed walk-in closet. Sit and Relax on the back deck or enjoy the oversized level yard perfect for pets, kids play, or gardening. The property also offers a storage building and multi car parking. Very convenient to all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment downtown Morganton has to offer. Property Sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the…
- Updated
If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announci…
- Updated
From the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, Marion’s business community faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemi…
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Something has got to give.
- Updated
More deaths in McDowell County have been attributed to COVID-19.
- Updated
Crystal Kelly, 38, is an inspiring member of our local community here in McDowell County.
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…