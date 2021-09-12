 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $107,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $107,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $107,900

Investor or handyman's dream with over 13.27 acres. The home is all one level with 3 beds/1 bath, and a spacious eat-in kitchen. This home is being sold as-is. The home appears to have oil heat. Water and power are not on at this time. Cash and conventional loans only, please.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics