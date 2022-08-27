3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,140,000

Want to hike or mountain bike from your own backyard? The Fonta Flora Trail is outside your backdoor with over 15 miles of biking and hiking trails. If that is not enough, this property boasts more than 200' of pristine Lake James shoreline where you can easily launch your kayaks or paddleboards. Enjoy the evenings from your newer custom built (2021) craftsman style basement home. With more than 3 sleeping spaces and 3.5 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for friends and family. Imagine cooking in your gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Admire the crystal-clear mountain waters from the comfort of a covered back deck equipped with beautiful french doors. Open the french doors to reveal a sprawling cathedral ceiling and a led fireplace, perfect for late night glass of wine.This property is also a successful short term rental with almost $40k income June-August! House is being sold furnished so you can walk right in and enjoy it on day one!