3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,100,000

Welcome home to 2041 W Bluewater Dr! This stunning property is nestled right on Lake James in the gated community of Waters Edge. Relax on your own private beach or spend a beautiful, warm mountain day kayaking or paddle-boarding. Right on the back of the property is the Fonta Flora Trail, with 15 miles of trails to explore either on foot or on mountain bike! A quick drive will bring you to lake James State Park with more trails, swimming, fishing, and boating. Fantastic investment opportunity as this property is already a successful short term rental, with a rental income of $40K in the last three months alone. The three bedrooms plus office space (which could be used as additional sleeping space) makes for plenty of room for multiple people to stay for a better return on investment. This home is also being sold fully furnished, including all water toys, kitchenware- everything you need for a successful short term vacation rental or second home.