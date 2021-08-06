Looking for that small town in which to retire, live, or invest? Montreat offers an abundance of protected forest with hiking trails and a small town atmosphere. All of this, plus it has the amenities of an incorporated town. This house is a one owner and is original to its build in 1988. It can be seen as a spacious home with modern construction that can be modified to fit your lifestyle, or, to move in as-is. All one level living with easy main level access. BR's, Kitchen, Laundry, LR...everything on one level. Home has 3BR and 3BA, but has also been used as a 2BR, 2BA with a separate efficiency apt. The driveway and ample parking are remarkably flat for Montreat. Currently, the full unfinished basement has a garage, shop, and rough-in plumbing with easy ground level access. Basement could be converted to add significant living space. There is a large backyard that backs up to gently sloping town-owned space that has been used as a community garden. Wonderful covered front porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Montreat - $595,000
