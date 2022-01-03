3 Bedroom Home in Montreat - $450,000

Have you been looking for a vacation house for yourself or investment property. Look no further. This cute cabin is nestled in the trees with winter views of the mountains. Can you imagine sitting on the deck drinking your coffee in the mornings looking at the mountains or reading a book in the shade in the summer. Lots of natural light. All the amenities that Montreat offers and yet minutes to Black Mountain to all the restaurants and breweries. This home has been used primairly for a summer home. Furnishings included. ITS ONLY SOURCE OF HEAT IS A PROPANE MONITOR HEATER AND WOOD STOVE ON THE MAIN FLOOR. Professional Photos and measurements to come. Showings start 12/27