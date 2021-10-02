A wonderful opportunity to own a Beautiful Lake James waterfront home situated on 1.5 acres offering views of the lake and mountains. A short path meanders down to your boat dock with a gazebo to stop and relax along the way. A lovely covered patio area is situated off the home to enjoy the views, peace and tranquility. Bring your family for a vacation getaway or make this your primary residence. The open concept features 26 foot ceilings with a stone wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light. The owner's suite offers a step out to the deck for your morning wake up lake awesomeness! The suite bath features double sinks, tile shower, tile floors and a jetted tub. A lovely bonus room is located above the garage with a half bath for your office or guests. Per seller 40 year architectural shingles, tankless hot water heater w/ a booster. Make an apt for your showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $990,000
