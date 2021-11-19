Now is your chance to own most of a mountain! Breathtaking, beautiful cabin situated on the side of the mountain is waiting to call you home! This truly unique property is the ultimate mountain setting perfect for some R & R! Upon entry you are greeted to the owner's suite, complete with cathedral ceilings and feature windows bringing the outside in. The great room is spacious, yet cozy and leads to the upstairs loft with ensuite bath, complete with jetted tub! The home boasts not one, but 2 kitchens, and not one, but 2 living rooms! There is an additional bedroom off the Great room complete with custom bunkbeds. The secondary living room is the perfect rec room, complete with pool table. Can be used as a separate living space apart from the main house. TOO MUCH TO MENTION HERE! MUST SEE! Home is perfect for a VRBO type dwelling - centrally located near Lake Lure, Chimney Rock, lake James & Asheville. Can rent out part of it, all of it etc.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $899,900
