3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $899,000

House hunting near Lake James? Look no further! On a knoll sets this absolutely beautiful home located 7 minutes from Black Bear boat ramp. Make it your full time residence or 2nd home get-a-way. The open floor plan features a spacious kitchen, dining area & living room with gas fireplace & lovely built-ins. A formal dining room or office, 2 bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main floor. Upstairs hosts a spacious owner's suite w/screened-in covered deck, gas log fireplace, nice walk in closet, large bath, small office area, plus a sitting/bar space w/small deck. Basement is finished with 2 bonus rooms & a full bath. A large wrap-around deck on the main floor, allows for hours of entertainment and outdoor leisure. Don't miss the large patio area entry from the basement. Driveway will be paved in the next few weeks along with landscaping added. Home has been recently painted, new flooring in bedrooms & bonus rooms in basement.