Property is 2.5 acres + -, it has a 3-bedroom home and singlewide home on it. The land lays nice with a nice pasture that is mostly fenced in. Plenty of room for chickens or other animals. Close to town with easy access to property. House needs some work. There is a renter in the singlewide and house is occupied.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
- Updated
In a 7-2 vote on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education passed a motion to allow optional masks for students, staff and visitors effec…
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Saturday and Sunday responding to two separate blazes that destroyed two structures in Marion.
- Updated
A Marion woman is accused of abusing a child, authorities said on Monday.
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four…
The mayor has invited the town's residents to attend the woman's funeral.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours.
- Updated
During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employ…