 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,700

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,700

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,700

Property is 2.5 acres + -, it has a 3-bedroom home and singlewide home on it. The land lays nice with a nice pasture that is mostly fenced in. Plenty of room for chickens or other animals. Close to town with easy access to property. House needs some work. There is a renter in the singlewide and house is occupied.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics