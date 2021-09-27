Step foot onto this Wooded Wonderland. Surrounded by wildlife this 21.24 acre lot is home to a pipe fed pond, multiple small hiking trails and the option to accommodate horses and cows on this property. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home would make the perfect primary residence or weekend getaway. The first level entails the master bedroom and bathroom with a private deck and fenced in area. It also contains the kitchen, pantry, living area with a magnificent double sided fireplace, laundry room, screened in porch, second living space and garage. The second living space turned into a fairytale dream for smaller kids and contains its own entryway. Walk upstairs and find the third bedroom overlooking the living area with its own bathroom. With all the greenery in the spring and summer seen from the large glass windows located through the entire house, fall and winter give this house wonderful views. Located within an hour of Boone and Asheville making it a great destination.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $753,000
