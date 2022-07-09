***UNDER CONSTRUCTION***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 2379 sq. ft. home with touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for interior selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek – renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design –reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that is open to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining while gazing at the mountain views. Convenient to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Boone, Hiking, and many additional mountain attractions. Linville Falls Mountain Club offers all underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. ***Exterior materials my not look exactly like the picture***
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $746,000
