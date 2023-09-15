Introducing an exquisite new construction home that boasts elegance, comfort, and ample space. This stunning residence features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms offering the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Step into this open concept house where natural light cascades through large windows creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious kitchen is a chef's dream, adorned with beautiful countertops, and an expansive island that is perfect for entertaining quests. Escape to the serene main bedroom, complete with a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom featuring a double vanity, a 6ft soaking tub, and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs; one with a private bath and one with a secret room. This home also boasts a mud/laundry room, bonus room, guest powder room. The French doors from the main bedroom and living room open to 708sqft back porch that wraps around to the mudroom. Situated in the desirable Sugar Hill area, close to schools, and I-40