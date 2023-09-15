Your Pot of Gold under the rainbow!!Nestled in a serene and coveted neighborhood this stunning 3 BR,3 BA home offers a blend of modern luxury and comfortable living.Upon entering, you are greeted by an inviting foyer that leads to an open concept living area adorned with large windows that bathe the space in natural light.The carefully designed layout connects the living/dining/kitchen areas, creating an ideal space for family gatherings and entertaining guests by the beautiful stack stone fireplace w/gas logs.Laundry is located on main.The primary bedroom has large windows and french doors leading to the deck. A walk in closet/bath complete the suite. 2 additional spacious br and full bath complete the upstairs.Downstairs is a 900 sq ft finished portion of the basement that includes a bath, kitchen and open area w/lots of possibilities. A 3 gar garage that includes a ducted wood heater/workshop area completes the basement.Home is located close to interstate, shopping and medical care.