Beautiful Oak Cabin sitting on 1.66 well-manicured acres in The Crossings at Sugar Hill. The detail of this cabin is what makes it so special. The main level includes Primary Bedroom, large primary bath including walk in tile shower and laundry room with half bath. Large open concept living room and kitchen with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Second level includes 2 bedrooms, sitting area overlooking the downstairs and private balcony. Finished basement with living room, bonus room, full kitchen, 3rd full bath and utility room for extra storage. Large decks overlooking the back yard. Separate gazebo for sitting or grilling. Nice flowing creek at the bottom of the property. Generac whole house generator hardwired with separate breaker box. Renai Tankless gas water heater and gas range. Brand new Wood stove just installed. Fenced in area for pets. 800 square ft Detached garage for parking, extra storage or a workshop. Short term rentals are allowed!