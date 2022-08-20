Enjoy peace and tranquility. Beautiful 3br 2.5ba Custom Craftsman Style Home on 4+ acres finished in July 2021. Spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen with island and gas range. Granite and Quartz countertops. LVP flooring throughout. Gas fireplaces in living area and on the large covered back deck. Full unfinished basement. 350 unfinished additional sq ft above the oversized 2 car garage. LP Smart Siding, Superior Walls, Commercial sized Gutters w/guards, Double Hung Vinyl Windows and Architectural Shingles. Upsized HVAC and Tankless Water Heater. Conveniently located just off Hwy 70 in the Pleasant Gardens community. Close to Interstate 40. 30 miles to Asheville 90 miles to Charlotte. Make this your forever home, vacation home or AirBNB. Minutes to Lake James, hiking, biking and trails. Call for your appointment. 24 hour notice please.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $629,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wake County deputy that happened nearly a week ago.
McDowell County Department of Social Services director Lisa Sprouse died early Tuesday after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was 57.
A Marion woman has earned royal status from TOPS Club Inc. for her achievement in losing weight.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains R…
A Nebo man was indicted by a grand jury on multiple sex offenses involving a child, according to court records.
McDowell County Emergency Management reported at 5:36 p.m. that I-40 eastbound is now open. Still, use caution in the area. At 6:04 p.m., a wr…
During the 2021 football season, the McDowell offense produced at a workmanlike pace.
On the evening of Saturday, July 16, county and city officials, friends and associates gave local business owner and philanthropist Anwer Gill…
Every position coach on the McDowell Titans’ sideline will be dealing with the same primary difficulty this season — figuring out how to rotat…
RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.