3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $625,000

Live showings begin 10/14. Minutes to Lake James. This stately home has endeavored many joyous memories by the sellers. A one owner meticulously maintained home, this property features the main level w formal dining area, kitchen w eat-in breakfast area, quartz countertops & Italian tile flooring, sunroom, remodeled half bath w/ tile floors, living room and study w fireplace located right off the kitchen. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Upper level incl a large primary suite w/ walk-in closet, suite bath w/ sunken jetted tub, sep. shower, double sinks & built-in hamper. A large bonus room over the garage incl its own fireplace & built-ins serves as a family room. An entrance is located right off the kitchen. The basement incl. an entertainment area w/ built-ins, fireplace, laundry room, inside & outside entrance, utility area, full bath, bonus/work/office or music rooms. Cedar decks, central vac, 80 gal water heater. Carport at rear of property for add parking.