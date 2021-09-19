Take a look at this prime property in Marion, NC. Located in the PG area, only 10 min from I-40 and 30 min from Asheville! This property has everything you can dream of. The interior features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The large bonus room upstairs is used as an exercise room. The main level features a large master bedroom, a spacious living room, kitchen, office, and so much more. Step out onto the back porch and take in the mountain views while soaking in the hot tub! The front porch overlooks the in ground pool which features a heater for those colder days. Located on the property is 28 Solar Panel Collectors that put out 54 KW. The sellers monthly bill runs around $35. The home has two heat pumps, one on the main level and one on the upper. Another house site is located on the property. There are two streams on the property. The sellers built a very nice greenway near the streams. This property is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $625,000
