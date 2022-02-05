3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,900

New Construction in new subdivision - Welcome to Big League at Lake James. A new subdivision with larger lots & mountain views. Main entrance located across from Lake James & just minutes to public access. This newly constructed, custom-built house is located on a beautiful 3 acre corner lot surrounded with mountain views. Home features large, open floor plan with large LR, corner fireplace, large kitchen area with island, large primary bedroom & bath with custom tile shower, & a private bath joins each bedroom. Main level is designed with a separate 1 BR, 1 BA, kitchenette apartment-style wing that can be utilized for short term rental. Basement area consists of a larger 2 car garage & additional square footage that can be finished later to buyers specifications, such as bathroom, rec room & 4th bedroom. Other features are 3 decks, patio, large covered, exposed beam front porch & access to community pond.