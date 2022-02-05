New Construction in new subdivision - Welcome to Big League at Lake James. A new subdivision with larger lots & mountain views. Main entrance located across from Lake James & just minutes to public access. This newly constructed, custom-built house is located on a beautiful 3 acre corner lot surrounded with mountain views. Home features large, open floor plan with large LR, corner fireplace, large kitchen area with island, large primary bedroom & bath with custom tile shower, & a private bath joins each bedroom. Main level is designed with a separate 1 BR, 1 BA, kitchenette apartment-style wing that can be utilized for short term rental. Basement area consists of a larger 2 car garage & additional square footage that can be finished later to buyers specifications, such as bathroom, rec room & 4th bedroom. Other features are 3 decks, patio, large covered, exposed beam front porch & access to community pond.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDowell emergency workers respond to an industrial accident at Baxter Healthcare involving electricity
- Updated
Emergency officials responded to an accident at Baxter Healthcare Monday afternoon involving a reported electric shock.
- Updated
During the Christmas season last year, a McDowell County resident reportedly saw bright lights in the night sky.
Rescuers responded to a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 70 West between Johnson Hollow and Paxton Creek in McDowell on Sunday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less than three years on drug charges.
- Updated
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating two wrecks that happened within 24 hours of each other and are the result of a driver traveling left …
- Updated
A crash that resulted in injuries for a Marion police officer is still being reviewed and the Marion Police Department is grateful to the pers…
- Updated
Authorities said on Friday a son’s abuse and neglect led to his mother’s death last June.
Avery deputies, one a fired Morganton cop, urged teen to shock herself with a Taser, indictments say
- Updated
NEWLAND — Two former Avery County deputies — one of whom was previously fired from his job as a police officer in Morganton — have been indicted on charges they encouraged a teenage girl to shock herself with a Taser.
- Updated
UPDATE: 7:30 pm, Feb. 2, 2022: Thomas Mark Barker has been located.
CHARLOTTE – A former Old Fort man and three Asheville men have been indicted in connection with the break-in of a Western North Carolina gun d…