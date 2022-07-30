3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the VERY DESIRABLE subdivision of Pleasant Meadow Estates in Marion NC. This beauty is situated on 1.09 acres of very flat land and located in the Pleasant Gardens area.... perfect location for someone needing ease of travel to Marion or Old Fort. The exterior boasts gorgeous brick, a nice front & back porch... the perfect places to sit, relax and unwind after a long day. Curb Appeal GALORE! Inside you will be greeted by an open floor plan with the formal dining flowing perfectly into the living room with stone gas fireplace & built ins, kitchen and eat in area. The kitchen itself features granite countertops & lots of cabinet space. The right side of house features the Owner suite, spacious office/bonus room with attached bath. Left side of house is where you will find the two spare bedrooms & another full sized bath, laundry, & finished room above garage. Must see to appreciate this CUSTOM home. Nothing else like it on the market so act now and call TODAY!