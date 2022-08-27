Enjoy peace and tranquility. Beautiful 3br 2.5ba Custom Craftsman Style Home on 4+ acres finished in July 2021. Spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen with island and gas range. Granite and Quartz countertops. LVP flooring throughout. Gas fireplaces in living area and on the large covered back deck. Full unfinished basement. 350 unfinished additional sq ft above the oversized 2 car garage. LP Smart Siding, Superior Walls, Commercial sized Gutters w/guards, Double Hung Vinyl Windows and Architectural Shingles. Upsized HVAC and Tankless Water Heater. Conveniently located just off Hwy 70 in the Pleasant Gardens community. Close to Interstate 40. 30 miles to Asheville 90 miles to Charlotte. Make this your forever home, vacation home or AirBNB. Minutes to Lake James, hiking, biking and trails. Call for your appointment. 24 hour notice please.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: At 6:56 p.m., traffic began flowing again with the top of the mountain opening to eastbound vehicles. Two lanes were moving. Please co…
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
A wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Old Fort Mountain resulted in injuries for two people and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4…
The National Forests in North Carolina and nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, along with presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, have announced the 2022…
A wreck involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Old Fort Mountain resulted in injuries for two people and the eastbound lanes of Interstate…
With the start of classes coming quickly, East McDowell Middle School has introduced its new school resource officer (SRO).
Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
McDowell animal advocates are hopeful that someone can adopt several homeless kittens that were found earlier this summer in a taped-up box.
A Marion woman has earned royal status from TOPS Club Inc. for her achievement in losing weight.