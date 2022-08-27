 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,000

Enjoy peace and tranquility. Beautiful 3br 2.5ba Custom Craftsman Style Home on 4+ acres finished in July 2021. Spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen with island and gas range. Granite and Quartz countertops. LVP flooring throughout. Gas fireplaces in living area and on the large covered back deck. Full unfinished basement. 350 unfinished additional sq ft above the oversized 2 car garage. LP Smart Siding, Superior Walls, Commercial sized Gutters w/guards, Double Hung Vinyl Windows and Architectural Shingles. Upsized HVAC and Tankless Water Heater. Conveniently located just off Hwy 70 in the Pleasant Gardens community. Close to Interstate 40. 30 miles to Asheville 90 miles to Charlotte. Make this your forever home, vacation home or AirBNB. Minutes to Lake James, hiking, biking and trails. Call for your appointment. 24 hour notice please.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...