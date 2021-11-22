 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $499,999

Charming 3BR/4BA home in Marion, sitting on 4.01 acres. Minutes to I-40 and Lake James. This home boasts 2 garages, 2 family rooms that include gas log fireplaces, and 2 primary suites with oversized bathrooms featuring a Jacuzzi tub and walk in tile shower. The upper level of the home offers a private primary suite, the other primary suite being on the ground level. The fenced in backyard features a semi above ground salt water pool with a 12x30 deck and gazebo, as well as a newly built covered deck. This beautiful property includes a long paved driveway leading to the main level garage and two carports. Carports are large enough for 2 car parking as well as RV and boat parking. Tankless hot water heater, and 2 heat pumps. This home offers lots of space for entertaining and so much more. 30 minutes to Asheville, 20 minutes to Black Mountain.

