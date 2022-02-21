3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $499,000

Look no further this beautiful 3 bedroom family home has so much to offer. The main floor will keep the family together with its open concept and updated kitchen. The primary bedroom is on the main floor with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs living area includes 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closet’s, newly updated tiled bathroom. The basement is ready for entertaining with a large TV room and billiard room. In addition to all this space there is a bonus room in the basement with a full bathroom. Outdoor living space is not an issue here enjoy mornings on the covered front porch and evenings on the back screened in patio. Summer is coming so cool off in your pool and relax. But don’t stop there grab the boat or kayak and head down to the lake and enjoy the community boat dock and enjoy the Lake James life. Recent updates include tankless water heater, HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, recessed lighting, updated kitchen, updated bathroom.