***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1630 sq. ft. home with touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction. This home by Moss Creek renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that opens to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining. LFMC offersl underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. ***Floor plans and pricing may vary from the MOSS CREEK plans found online and on developer's website due to ever-changing materials cost, topography of lots, etc. Some pictures are of the model home (now sold) and are labeled on each picture. Construction completion planned by 5/31/23...pick out your finishes now!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $499,000
