PRIVACY! Privacy within a gated community, located within minutes of I-40, Marion, Nebo, and Lake James. You will feel like you are living off the grid, but can hop in your car and be to everything in minutes! The house is precious with an open floor plan, fireplace, hardwood flooring, 2 BR's and 2 BA's on the main level, a loft and sleeping quarters upstairs. This home offers lots of outdoor space perfect for outdoor activities, fire-pit, porch sitting, or entertaining! Forest Heights allows a guest home to be built on lots over 5 acres...lots of possibilities!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $499,000
